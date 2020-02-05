Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > 14 ways to say 'I love you' this Valentine's Day

14 ways to say 'I love you' this Valentine's Day

Hereford Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Romance is in the air and next Friday sees the annual celebration of love, Valentine’s Day. Here is our pick of great nights out and florists for red roses, the most traditional way of all to say ‘I love you’.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Valentine's Day Offers For Love Birds

Valentine's Day Offers For Love Birds 01:34

 Valentine's Day is a week away, and several fast food chains are celebrating in a unique way.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Just One of Those Dayz Smash Room for Valentine's Day [Video]Just One of Those Dayz Smash Room for Valentine's Day

Just One of Those Dayz Smash Room is preparing for Valentine's Day plans.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:46Published

This Valentine’s Day You Could Be Having A Private Dinner In NYC’s Grand Central [Video]This Valentine’s Day You Could Be Having A Private Dinner In NYC’s Grand Central

No chocolate, flower, dinner or trip could ever compare to this Valentine’s Day experience. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Love in the time of CAA: Do your political opinions decide who you date?

With Valentine’s Day barely a week away, it is one of the busiest times for online dating apps — so what makes you swipe right?
Hindu

Valentine's Day: Arjun Kanungo, Jonita Gandhi release love track ahead of February 14

Friends Jonita Gandhi and Arjun Kanungo have unveiled a romantic ballad titled Dil kho ke, close on the heels of Valentine's Day. Composed by Kanungo, the track...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

camillevforbes

ً RT @sofijadobrev: I lost my heart and my mind, tryna love me but they never get a pulse down, I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless, all… 53 seconds ago

MAKluzArt

🌛MAKluz Art & Photography☮️ RT @aleighcorb: NEW PRODUCT!!! hello everyone 😊😊 i made this necklace which can be worn three different ways, pictured below. she will be $… 3 minutes ago

brian_kirkwood

Brian Kirkwood Yo I’m still really proud of my senator @DougJones this week. I love Alabama in ways that don’t make any sense, but… https://t.co/LISOsOf9t0 4 minutes ago

USAgaggy63

Billie Schaeffer @berndt_jerry Praying for your son's emotional healing! God works in strange ways and while it might not be visible… https://t.co/s6N23ocBGO 5 minutes ago

DavidWCobb

David Cobb RT @AdiJoseph: Love this deep dive -- including interviews with Jay Wright, Bob Huggins and more -- by @DavidWCobb on how the deeper 3-poin… 6 minutes ago

R3Amelia

Amelia @avantskincare Not just love to give but a refreshed complexion to wake up to also. That's one special treat! I hav… https://t.co/Dvpz46HPiJ 7 minutes ago

LaurenMcgowan

Lauren McGowan Love starting my morning talking with fellow #liveUnited colleagues about our Bridge to Finish Campaign and the… https://t.co/I69wk4VgBh 8 minutes ago

AdiJoseph

Adi Joseph Love this deep dive -- including interviews with Jay Wright, Bob Huggins and more -- by @DavidWCobb on how the deep… https://t.co/lSsOQUgnmX 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.