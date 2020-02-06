Global  

Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘failure of leadership’ over Derek Mackay scandal

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of a failure of leadership over the Derek Mackay scandal, as it emerged the Scottish Government demanded to know the “justification for publication” of a story which exposed him and the name of the 16-year-old he is accused of sending hundreds of messages too.
 Former finance secretary Derek Mackay has been suspended from the SNP following reports that he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed at First Minister’s Questions.

Recent related news from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon confirms Derek Mackay suspended from SNP amid text scandal

Nicola Sturgeon confirms Derek Mackay suspended from SNP amid text scandalThe SNP leader appeared at Holyrood ahead of First Minister's Questions where fielded a barrage of questions about her former finance secretary's conduct.
Daily Record

Derek Mackay: Rising star of the SNP forced into Government resignation

He had been tipped as a possible successor to Nicola Sturgeon, but now Derek Mackay has been forced to quit the Scottish Government.
Belfast Telegraph

