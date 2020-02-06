Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'showing failure of leadership' over Derek Mackay text scandal

Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'showing failure of leadership' over Derek Mackay text scandal

Daily Record Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'showing failure of leadership' over Derek Mackay text scandalInterim Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw accused the SNP of protecting its reputation over the welfare of Mackay's alleged victims.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Former finance secretary suspended from SNP after text scandal

Former finance secretary suspended from SNP after text scandal 00:44

 Former finance secretary Derek Mackay has been suspended from the SNP following reports that he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed at First Minister’s Questions.

Recent related news from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon confirms Derek Mackay suspended from SNP amid text scandal

Nicola Sturgeon confirms Derek Mackay suspended from SNP amid text scandalThe SNP leader appeared at Holyrood ahead of First Minister's Questions where fielded a barrage of questions about her former finance secretary's conduct.
Daily Record

Derek Mackay: Rising star of the SNP forced into Government resignation

He had been tipped as a possible successor to Nicola Sturgeon, but now Derek Mackay has been forced to quit the Scottish Government.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'showing failure of leadership' over Derek Mackay text scandal: https://t.co/25jJ4fBSfu 6 minutes ago

ChippyMillichip

millichip RT @Daily_Record: Jackson Carlaw accused the SNP of protecting its reputation over the welfare of Mackay's alleged victims https://t.co/yb… 6 minutes ago

bellaforalba

Belle yes RT @cookiris14: Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'showing failure of leadership' over Derek Mackay https://t.co/1lAcAkZ0yx 15 minutes ago

cookiris14

Facebook.com/groups/4575411 be uncensored scotl Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'showing failure of leadership' over Derek Mackay https://t.co/1lAcAkZ0yx 3 hours ago

IamtommyPatriot

DIANA #TOMMY #KATIE #ISRAEL#TRUMP#WAR HEROS#UKJEWS Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'showing failure of leadership' over Derek Mackay https://t.co/xg0kcuhPbn 3 hours ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Jackson Carlaw accused the SNP of protecting its reputation over the welfare of Mackay's alleged victims https://t.co/ybhhg1reJO 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.