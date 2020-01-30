Eamonn Holmes ‘ruined’ Phillip Schofield’s coming out with ‘sleazy’ joke about Holly Willoughby in a hot tub

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes was criticised after responding to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay with a poor attempt at humour. Phillip Schofield appeared on This Morning shortly after announcing he is gay in a heartfelt Instagram post for an emotional interview with his co-host Holly Willoughby. Eamonn Holmes... 👓 View full article

