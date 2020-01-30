Global  

Eamonn Holmes ‘ruined’ Phillip Schofield’s coming out with ‘sleazy’ joke about Holly Willoughby in a hot tub

PinkNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes was criticised after responding to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay with a poor attempt at humour. Phillip Schofield appeared on This Morning shortly after announcing he is gay in a heartfelt Instagram post for an emotional interview with his co-host Holly Willoughby. Eamonn Holmes...
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay 00:51

 Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes praised and comforted Phillip Schofield on today's (07.02.20) 'This Morning' as the show's co-host revealed he is gay live on the programme.

Phillip Schofield: I'm gay [Video]Phillip Schofield: I'm gay

'This Morning' presenter Phillip Schofield, who has been married to wife Steph since 1993, announced he is gay live on the show today (07.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 02:11Published

Phillip Schofield: I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay [Video]Phillip Schofield: I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay

In an emotional statement posted on Instagram, Phillip Schofield has announced he is gay. The This Morning presenter, who has been married for nearly 27 years, said in a statement that he had the love..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Eamonn Holmes' Phillip Schofield hot tub joke sparks fury on This Morning after he comes out as gay

Eamonn Holmes' Phillip Schofield hot tub joke sparks fury on This Morning after he comes out as gayEamonn and wife Ruth Langsford were presenting This Morning during the final instalment of the working week, with Schofe appearing alongside Holly Willoughby
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Cornish GuardianBristol PostDaily RecordPinkNews

Eamonn Holmes ‘furiously yanked’ NTA out of Phillip Schofield’s hands in backstage row

*The This Morning hosts clashed behind the scenes of the awards show* Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield were civil with each other on stage as they went to...
