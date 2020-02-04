Global  

Jessica Simpson quit cheerleading after her entire school called her a ‘lesbian’ because she was sexually abused

PinkNews Friday, 7 February 2020
Jessica Simpson said she was sexually abused by a family friend while her sister Ashlee Simpson slept in the same bed. The popstar-turned-clothing mogul said she was abused by a girl a year older than her, from the age of “5 or 6… until 12”. She recalled how this would happen when she shared a …...
