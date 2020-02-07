Global  

UK braced for transport chaos and power cuts with Storm Ciara on the way

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Storm Ciara is expected to batter the UK with heavy rain and gales this weekend.
News video: Wind and rain lash Tramore in Ireland's County Waterford, area worst-affected by Storm Ciara

Wind and rain lash Tramore in Ireland's County Waterford, area worst-affected by Storm Ciara 01:32

 Around 6,000 homes, farms and businesses in Ireland are reportedly without power on Sunday morning (February 9) due to Storm Ciara.

UK braces for arrival of Storm Ciara [Video]UK braces for arrival of Storm Ciara

Storm Ciara is expected to batter the UK with heavy rain and gales this weekend. The Met Office is predicting there will be disruption to flights, trains and ferries, damage to buildings and a “good..

Storm Ciara: Greater Manchester travel chaos and power cuts

BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Fallen trees affect Metrolink trams and flooding leads to the cancellation of Northern trains.
BBC Local News

From power cuts to travel disruption: three useful consumer protections if Storm Ciara disrupts your plans

Storm Ciara is predicted to bring widespread disruption across the UK, with heavy rain and gales this weekend – but what can you do if it disrupts your...
Which? Also reported by •Football.london

