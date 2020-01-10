Global  

Warning as Humber Bridge faces complete closure as strong winds set to batter Hull

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Warning as Humber Bridge faces complete closure as strong winds set to batter HullThe Humber Bridge Board has advised there will be no choice but to close the bridge altogether if wind speeds pick up.
