Gay Jonas Brothers fan humiliated after security guards told him he’s ‘not a man’ for wearing make-up
Friday, 7 February 2020 () An 18-year-old gay Jonas Brothers fan has claimed that security guards at a Dublin concert venue told him he is “not a man” because he had make-up in his bag. Secondary school student David Tynan was going to see the Jonas Brothers at Dublin’s 3Arena on 31 January when the alleged incident occurred, he...
Jonas Brothers Tease New Album Is Coming Soon The group is gearing up to release their follow-up to 'Happiness Begins.' While they haven't given a firm release date for the record, they claim new music will be coming "soon." Nick Jonas, on 'Capital Breakfast' The band also dismissed rumors that their...