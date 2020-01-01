Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Northern Ireland pathologist sheds light on body found in Michael Barrymore's pool

Northern Ireland pathologist sheds light on body found in Michael Barrymore's pool

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A Northern Ireland pathologist has shed light on how a man, whose body was found in entertainer Michael Barrymore's swimming pool, may have died.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sinn Fein green light to powersharing paves way for new executive [Video]Sinn Fein green light to powersharing paves way for new executive

Powersharing is set to return to Northern Ireland after Sinn Fein joined the DUP leadership in backing a deal to re-enter devolved government together. Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

British man killed in Thailand after firework explodes in his face during New Year's celebrations [Video]British man killed in Thailand after firework explodes in his face during New Year's celebrations

A British man was killed on the stroke of midnight after trying to let off a firework which exploded in his face. Gary McLaren, 50, was ringing in the New Year with friends in the nightlife resort..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Barrymore pool death: Police made 'crime scene mistakes'

Stuart Lubbock's body was found in Michael Barrymore's swimming pool in March 2001.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldBelfast Telegraph

Michael Barrymore must ‘come clean’, says dad of raped man found dead in presenter’s pool

British law enforcement are urging TV presenter Michael Barrymore to “come clean” about what led to the body of a raped and murdered man to be in his...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Northern Ireland pathologist sheds light on body found in Michael Barrymore's pool https://t.co/MrGUlJ3xtU https://t.co/5WjjQzUaH2 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.