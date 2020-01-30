Global  

Democrats urged to drop presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg over ‘transphobic’ locker room chat

PinkNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg is facing calls to drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after a video resurfaced of him arguing that middle America would never understand trans rights. In the 2016 video, Bloomberg is heard arguing that America’s mid-west would never comprehend why “some man wearing a...
