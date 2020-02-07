Global  

Phillip Schofield thanks fans for support after coming out on This Morning

Daily Record Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Phillip Schofield thanks fans for support after coming out on This MorningThe TV star has been swamped with messages from wellwishers and revealed he has read as much as he can to help lift his spirits.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Phillip Schofield: In Profile

Phillip Schofield: In Profile 01:24

 Television presenter Phillip Schofield has come out as gay with the "strength and support" of his family. Here's a look at his life and career. From the West End to the This Morning sofa,he has become one of the UK's leading presenters.

Phillip Schofield Announces He Is Gay [Video]Phillip Schofield Announces He Is Gay

Popular television present Phillip Schofield has come out as gay. In a moving Instagram post, the star spoke of the love and support of his family in making the announcement.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:23

Phillip Schofield: I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay [Video]Phillip Schofield: I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay

In an emotional statement posted on Instagram, Phillip Schofield has announced he is gay. The This Morning presenter, who has been married for nearly 27 years, said in a statement that he had the love..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35


Recent related news from verified sources

Phillip Schofield: Celebrities send messages of support to as This Morning host comes out as gay

Stars from across entertainment world are praising This Morning host's bravery
Independent

Phillip Schofield thanks Holly Willoughby for her support

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has thanked his colleague Holly Willoughby for her support after he came out as gay.
The Argus


