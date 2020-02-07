Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Michael Smith on his Hearts coaching bug as he reveals the Daniel Stendel lessons he picked up during injury spell

Michael Smith on his Hearts coaching bug as he reveals the Daniel Stendel lessons he picked up during injury spell

Daily Record Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Michael Smith on his Hearts coaching bug as he reveals the Daniel Stendel lessons he picked up during injury spellThe utility man admits he has a better understanding of Daniel Stendel's style after sitting in the stand
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @Record_Sport: Michael Smith on his Hearts coaching bug as he reveals the Daniel Stendel lessons he picked up during injury spell #HMFC… 5 days ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport Michael Smith on his Hearts coaching bug as he reveals the Daniel Stendel lessons he picked up during injury spell… https://t.co/p72DwOJhJF 6 days ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport Michael Smith on his Hearts coaching bug as he reveals the Daniel Stendel lessons he picked up during injury spell… https://t.co/vo8jtddAvH 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.