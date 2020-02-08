Global  

Senior Tories write to MPs with concerns over Huawei 5G involvement

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A group of senior Conservatives has written to Tory MPs expressing concerns over the Government’s controversial move to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei a role in the UK’s 5G network, according to reports.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Cross-party concern over Huawei 5G involvement, say senior Tories

A group of senior Conservatives has written to Tory MPs expressing concerns over the Government’s controversial move to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei a role...
Belfast Telegraph

Huawei: Senior Tories want Huawei 'ruled out' of 5G plans

They say there are alternatives to the Chinese firm and want Tory MPs to raise their concerns.
BBC News


