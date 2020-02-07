Global  

Northern Ireland braced for snow, downpours and winds of 60mph as Storm Ciara roars in

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Northern Ireland braced for snow, downpours and winds of 60mph as Storm Ciara roars inStorm Ciara is set to batter Northern Ireland this weekend after the Met Office issued several weather warnings for wind, rain and snow.
 Tonight will be mostly clear and frosty with a lows in the teens inland to 20 in Milwaukee. The wind will be light and it stays light on Friday with morning sun and then afternoon clouds.

Recent related news

Four days of weather disruption forecast for Scotland

BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Storm Ciara is approaching from the Atlantic and could bring wind, rain and snow to Scotland.
BBC Local News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphHereford Times

Storm Ciara: Forecasters warn 80mph winds could pose a danger to life


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •Daily RecordBelfast TelegraphHereford TimesTamworth Herald

