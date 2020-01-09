Global  

Thailand shooting: Soldier opens fire and kills at least 12 in shopping mall

Exeter Express and Echo Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Thailand shooting: Soldier opens fire and kills at least 12 in shopping mall
Police remove bodies after gunman kills three, including boy, during shopping mall robbery in Thailand [Video]Police remove bodies after gunman kills three, including boy, during shopping mall robbery in Thailand

Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in Thailand in which an armed robber killed three people and injured at least five others. The masked gunman burst into the Robinson shopping mall in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:55Published

CCTV shows robber who shot three dead in Thailand shopping mall [Video]CCTV shows robber who shot three dead in Thailand shopping mall

Three people were killed including a two-year-old boy and more injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Thailand on Thursday evening (January 9). The masked man burst into the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published


Soldier goes on gun rampage shooting several people dead near a shopping centre in north-eastern Thailand

The mass shooting took place near the popular shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.
Tamworth Herald

Thai soldier kills several in mass shooting in Thailand, say police

Video and photos circulating online showed panicked scenes with police in the province saying they have sealed off a Terminal 21 shopping mall but have yet to...
Hindu Also reported by •CTV NewsCBS NewsSeattle TimesFrance 24RIA Nov.

JMulP

jmulp😚 RT @BangkokPostNews: NAKHON RATCHASIMA: At least 12 people were reported killed and an unknown number injured in a shooting spree by a sold… 3 seconds ago

safiasofar

Sαϝια 🖤 RT @NewsAlertUK_: Thai soldier shooting • Soldier opens fire killing at least 12 • Posting live updates on Facebook • Near Terminal 21 sh… 14 seconds ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post NAKHON RATCHASIMA: At least 12 people were reported killed and an unknown number injured in a shooting spree by a s… https://t.co/p05m9GrHsO 22 seconds ago

albeartinee1

albeartinee RT @itvnews: Thailand shooting: 10 dead after solider opens fire in shopping centre https://t.co/HEpTjtlS08 https://t.co/KuAw5hTbut 5 minutes ago

mariedemastes

marie demastes RT @latestly: Thailand Mass Shooting: Soldier Opens Fire at Mall in Northeastern City, Live Streams Video on Facebook, At Least 12 Feared D… 16 minutes ago

AZERTAC

AZERTAC News Agency Thailand shooting: At least 12 dead as soldier opens fire near shopping centre https://t.co/nULv3fEHVT https://t.co/3NaxvKY6mp 22 minutes ago

