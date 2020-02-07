Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Phillip Schofield defends Eamonn Holmes after ‘sleazy’ remark about his sexuality

Phillip Schofield defends Eamonn Holmes after ‘sleazy’ remark about his sexuality

PinkNews Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Phillip Schofield has defended his This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes as he faced criticism over a “sleazy” joke about Schofield’s sexuality. Schofield, 57, announced yesterday on social media that he is gay. Appearing later on This Morning, the star gave an emotional and impassioned interview in which he...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Phillip Schofield: I'm gay

Phillip Schofield: I'm gay 02:11

 'This Morning' presenter Phillip Schofield, who has been married to wife Steph since 1993, announced he is gay live on the show today (07.02.20).

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay [Video]Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay Phillip sat alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby on the famous sofa on today's show as he made the announcement live..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:51Published

Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement [Video]Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement

Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement TV presenter Phillip Schofield recently took to Instagram to reveal that he’s struggled to “[come] to terms” with his sexuality for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Phillip Schofield's coming out 'ruined' by Eamonn Holmes 'sleazy' hot tub comment

Phillip Schofield's coming out 'ruined' by Eamonn Holmes 'sleazy' hot tub commentEamonn Holmes has been criticised for "sleazy" and "tacky" remarks he made on This Morning after his colleague, Phillip Schofield, revealed he was gay.
Belfast Telegraph

Phillip Schofield defends Eamonn Holmes over hot tub comment after coming out

Phillip Schofield has defended "magnificent" Eamonn Holmes after the Belfast man was criticised on social media for lighthearted remarks he made on This Morning...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

InformacaoWoman

Celtic Woman Informação RT @IrishMirror: Phillip Schofield defends Eamonn Holmes' bawdy jokes after he was branded 'tasteless' https://t.co/WQAdh6xlfx 27 minutes ago

IrishMirror

Irish Daily Mirror Phillip Schofield defends Eamonn Holmes' bawdy jokes after he was branded 'tasteless' https://t.co/WQAdh6xlfx 28 minutes ago

RushReads

RushReads Phillip Schofield defends Eamonn Holmes' bawdy jokes after he was branded 'tasteless': Phillip Schofield has defend… https://t.co/Gj3zjcPyiO 33 minutes ago

Redcarpetents

Red Carpet Entertainments RT @thisisheart: "He lightened a very emotional moment and I’m very happy that he did." ❤️ https://t.co/Pfld6hxsrB 37 minutes ago

mrmoaner1

the boys Phillip Schofield defends co-presenter Eamonn Holmes' jokes after his coming out https://t.co/FyQFUkmIeu via… https://t.co/1aEteeoxeh 43 minutes ago

alan_shadrake

Alan Shadrake Phillip Schofield defends co-presenter Eamonn Holmes' jokes after his coming out https://t.co/oLsXi8CwXV 1 hour ago

HuffPostUKEnt

HuffPost UK Entertainment Phillip Schofield defends Eamonn Holmes' jokes after his coming out on #ThisMorning https://t.co/IQxtqvavP3 1 hour ago

thisisheart

Heart "He lightened a very emotional moment and I’m very happy that he did." ❤️ https://t.co/Pfld6hxsrB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.