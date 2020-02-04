Scotland vs England LIVE score updates from Calcutta Cup clash at BT Murrayfield

RugbyMedium Scotland vs England LIVE: Six Nations latest score and updates from Calcutta Cup clash today https://t.co/vJvC6mQxgv 4 minutes ago James Power https://t.co/NWwUb6UJ9n Read on UK Newspapers https://t.co/ceBWpeWpXF @munbensa 8 minutes ago Daily Record Sport What it's like for the Scotland and England players in this game with #stormciara causing havoc Follow all the act… https://t.co/6rLtSScfn7 9 minutes ago Jack de Menezes 26 minutes gone and Ludlam, Underhill and Curry are doing a Scotland on Scotland. All three have made turnovers/won… https://t.co/JkBhy81mGc 10 minutes ago Trending Scotland vs England - Six Nations 2020: Live score and updates in Edinburgh https://t.co/lffVI3tGKj 12 minutes ago Jack de Menezes Scotland need to make the most of this wind, could be worth a serious number of points to both sides. England can't… https://t.co/cbayeZFPqU 18 minutes ago Matt Maltby RT @MirrorSport: SCORE! England off mark in promising start against the Scots https://t.co/uSFOgt8kso 25 minutes ago Mirror Sport SCORE! England off mark in promising start against the Scots https://t.co/uSFOgt8kso 26 minutes ago