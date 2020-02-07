Global  

Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe 'absolutely shattered' that he has come out as gay

Sevenoaks Chronicle Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe have been married for almost 27 years and have two adult daughters Molly and Ruby together.
News video: Phillip Schofield admits he knew he was gay before he got married

Phillip Schofield admits he knew he was gay before he got married 01:02

 He wed wife Stephanie Lowe in 1993 but has said he realised he felt confused with his sexuality.

Phillip Schofield's wife vows to support and stand by him [Video]Phillip Schofield's wife vows to support and stand by him

Phillip Schofield's wife Steph, who he has been married to since 1993, has vowed to stand by the 'This Morning' presenter after he announced he is gay.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay [Video]Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay Phillip sat alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby on the famous sofa on today's show as he made the announcement live..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:51Published


Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe is 'absolutely shattered' by gay announcement

Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe is 'absolutely shattered' by gay announcementPhillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe have been married for nearly 27 years and share two adult daughters Molly and Ruby
Bristol Post Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldWales OnlineBBC NewsIndependentPinkNewsThe Cornishman

Phillip Schofield knew he was gay when he married his wife, says he was ‘naive’ to hide it

In his only interview since coming out on Friday, Phillip Schofield has admitted that he knew he was gay when he married his wife Stephanie Lowe in 1993. The...
PinkNews Also reported by •IndependentBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

JamesOboring

JamesOboring RT @MarianneSansum: Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie insists she will stand by him.. Yea okay...🙄 https://t.co/GKCDJNZjEW @MailOnline 8 minutes ago

hollygirl230

Sandra Paynter RT @Vanessafield16: @DarrenPlymouth Joan Collins hit the nail on the head about Phillip Schofield this morning on Good Morning Britain Osca… 2 hours ago

politicswatch15

Hard Copy Politics RT @EnglishmanAdam: He isn't actually dying. BBC News - Phillip Schofield: Wife Stephanie supports presenter's 'brave step' https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

TuckshopDance

TuckshopDanceTheatre RT @BBCNews: Phillip Schofield: Wife Stephanie supports presenter's 'brave step' https://t.co/ReuZEfi60m 4 hours ago

LovelyNantwich

Lovely Nantwich RT @CheshireLiveCrw: Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe has spoken for the first time since Friday, describing her husband's announcem… 4 hours ago

worldnewshill

worldnewshill Phillip Schofield: Wife Stephanie supports presenter's 'brave step' https://t.co/4wTYVT1jRb https://t.co/mHg23A8EVJ 4 hours ago

Bookhimdannom1

jack Lord oatkon @Independent Parallel Universe News Phillip Schofield’s wife Stephanie speaks out as part of a co-ordinated media… https://t.co/SFbNY9MUK9 4 hours ago

CheshireLive

Cheshire Live Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe has spoken for the first time since Friday, describing her husband's announ… https://t.co/U4suoFrvrl 4 hours ago

