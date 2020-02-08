Global  

Train bosses urge passengers not to travel tomorrow

Brighton and Hove News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Train bosses are urging passengers not to travel tomorrow (Sunday 9 February) with high winds and stormy weather forecast. Network Rail and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs Southern, Thameslink and the Gatwick Express, said: “Severe disruption is expected across Network Rail southern regio...
