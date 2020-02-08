Train bosses urge passengers not to travel tomorrow Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Train bosses are urging passengers not to travel tomorrow (Sunday 9 February) with high winds and stormy weather forecast. Network Rail and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs Southern, Thameslink and the Gatwick Express, said: “Severe disruption is expected across Network Rail southern regio... 👓 View full article

