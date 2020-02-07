Dancing on Ice is planning an emotional tribute in celebration of host Phillip Schofield coming out as gay
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Dancing on Ice is planning a ‘celebration’ of Phillip Schofield on Sunday after he bravely came out as gay at the age of 57. Schofield presents the celebrity ice dancing show alongside his This Morning co-host, Holly Willoughby. On Friday he revealed that he was gay, having been “coming to terms”...
Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement TV presenter Phillip Schofield recently took to Instagram to reveal that he’s struggled to “[come] to terms” with his sexuality for years. Phillip Schofield, via Instagram Schofield said that with the support of his friends and family,...
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay Phillip sat alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby on the famous sofa on today's show as he made the announcement live..
Newspapers are full of news that daytime TV presenter Phillip Schofield is gay. “I’m gay, I’m proud, and I love my incredible wife” says the Sun,... Anorak Also reported by •Tamworth Herald •Just Jared