Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Dancing on Ice is planning an emotional tribute in celebration of host Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

Dancing on Ice is planning an emotional tribute in celebration of host Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

PinkNews Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Dancing on Ice is planning a ‘celebration’ of Phillip Schofield on Sunday after he bravely came out as gay at the age of 57. Schofield presents the celebrity ice dancing show alongside his This Morning co-host, Holly Willoughby. On Friday he revealed that he was gay, having been “coming to terms”...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement

Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement 01:22

 Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement TV presenter Phillip Schofield recently took to Instagram to reveal that he’s struggled to “[come] to terms” with his sexuality for years. Phillip Schofield, via Instagram Schofield said that with the support of his friends and family,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay [Video]Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay Phillip sat alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby on the famous sofa on today's show as he made the announcement live..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:51Published

TV Presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay [Video]TV Presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has come out as gay. Phil sat down with his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby to talk about the revelation after he made a statement about it on Instagram. The..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

The Dancing on Ice and This Morning presenter made the announcement on his Instagram story.
BBC News

Male daytime TV star shocks world: I’m not gay

Male daytime TV star shocks world: I’m not gayNewspapers are full of news that daytime TV presenter Phillip Schofield is gay. “I’m gay, I’m proud, and I love my incredible wife” says the Sun,...
Anorak Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldJust Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Androphotograph

Androphotograph|Androphotography|Androphotographer RT @PinkNews: Dancing on Ice is planning an emotional tribute in celebration of host Phillip Schofield coming out as gay https://t.co/j0C8L… 2 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Dancing on Ice is planning an emotional tribute in celebration of host Phillip Schofield coming out a… https://t.co/ckorwxc2j8 2 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Dancing on Ice is planning an emotional tribute in celebration of host Phillip Schofield coming out as gay https://t.co/j0C8Lx4Vay 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.