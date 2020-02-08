Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > The latest Storm Ciara details as Cardiff and Swansea face fiercest winds

The latest Storm Ciara details as Cardiff and Swansea face fiercest winds

Wales Online Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The latest Storm Ciara details as Cardiff and Swansea face fiercest windsMet Office forecasters are now predicting how Storm Ciara will develop throughout the day
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Storm Ciara floods Colwyn Bay in North Wales

Storm Ciara floods Colwyn Bay in North Wales 09:37

 Roads in Colwyn Bay in North Wales were severely flooded on Sunday (February 9th) after Storm Ciara battered the region with high winds and heavy rains.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Ciara batters the UK with wind and waves [Video]Storm Ciara batters the UK with wind and waves

Winds of up to 80 miles an hour hit the UK on Sunday, as Storm Ciara swept in - pulling down trees and causing widespread flooding and travel disruption.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

Storm Ciara snaps crane in half in Harrow, London [Video]Storm Ciara snaps crane in half in Harrow, London

Storm Ciara snapped a crane working on a new build residential development in half on Sunday (February 9) in Harrow, London. London Fire Brigade has confirmed nobody was injured in the incident,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Severe disruption as Storm Ciara brings flooding and 90mph winds to UK

Widespread flooding and winds of more than 90 miles per hour have caused severe disruption as Storm Ciara batters the UK.
Belfast Telegraph

Thousands of homes left without power in Sussex amid Storm Ciara

THOUSANDS of Sussex residents have been left without power as strong winds from Storm Ciara batter the region.
The Argus Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.