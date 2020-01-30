Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Setien looking forward to ‘special’ clash against former club Real Betis

Setien looking forward to ‘special’ clash against former club Real Betis

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Barcelona manager Quique Setien is expecting a “special game” as he returns to former club Real Betis on Sunday for the first time since stepping into his new role.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: We want to be in the league championship until the end, says Barca's Setien

We want to be in the league championship until the end, says Barca's Setien 01:29

 Barcelona coach Quique Setien prepares to lead his side against Real Betis, the club that catapulted him to fame.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

REELZ Profiles The Calculated Actions Of Selena Quintanilla's Killer Yolanda Saldivar In New Special 'Real Story of … Selena' [Video]REELZ Profiles The Calculated Actions Of Selena Quintanilla's Killer Yolanda Saldivar In New Special 'Real Story of … Selena'

REELZ will profile the calculated actions of Selena Quintanilla's killer Yolanda Saldivar in the upcoming special Real Story of …Selena, set to air on Saturday, February 1st 10ET / 7PT. Hollywood..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 01:20Published

REELZ Profiles The Calculated Actions Of Selena Quintanilla’s Killer Yolanda Saldivar In New Special ‘Real Story of … Sele [Video]REELZ Profiles The Calculated Actions Of Selena Quintanilla’s Killer Yolanda Saldivar In New Special ‘Real Story of … Sele

REELZ will profile the calculated actions of Selena Quintanilla's killer Yolanda Saldivar in the upcoming special Real Story of …Selena, set to air on Saturday, February 1st 10ET / 7PT. Hollywood..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool facing problem in key position, as Real Betis hover

Liverpool back-up keeper Adrian is wanted by former club Real Betis, according to a report in Spain. The post Liverpool facing problem in key position, as...
Team Talk


Tweets about this

newinformers

Duta Samphoo Lain Setien looking forward to ‘special’ clash against former club Real Betis https://t.co/vOVj3rChfG https://t.co/8EmvinfrBs 14 hours ago

Fife_me_uk

Fife.me.uk ^ Dunfermline + | Setien looking forward to 'special' clash against former club Real Betis https://t.co/UtydCjfmlC #Fife 17 hours ago

BeastAn0n

BeastAn0n Setien looking forward to ‘special’ clash against former club Real Betis https://t.co/94iaJ063YD 18 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Setien #looking forward to 'special' clash against former club Real Betis - Bournemouth Echo #afcbournemouth… https://t.co/xMITtzc7Bd 23 hours ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Setien looking forward to ‘special’ clash against former club Real Betis 1 day ago

PAdugout

PA Dugout Setien looking forward to ‘special’ clash against former club Real Betis https://t.co/fWhk64KWkE 1 day ago

SMLaLiga

Sports Mole La Liga Quique Setien looking forward to "special game" against former side Betis https://t.co/n92HkdkIDC #FCBlive #ViscaBarca #betis 1 day ago

Barcelona_SM

Sports Mole Barca Quique Setien looking forward to "special game" against former side Betis https://t.co/q6MZZefkm0 #FCBlive #ViscaBarca 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.