Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Lotto results for Saturday, February 8: National Lottery winning numbers from the latest draw

Lotto results for Saturday, February 8: National Lottery winning numbers from the latest draw

Wales Online Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Lotto results for Saturday, February 8: National Lottery winning numbers from the latest drawThe winning numbers for the Lotto draw and Thunderball - the Lotto jackpot is £3.8m tonight
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Grandparents scoop £1M Lotto win [Video]Grandparents scoop £1M Lotto win

A grandmother of 13 who scooped £1m on the national lottery has said the first thing she plans to buy - is a new pair of knees. Bev Dixon, 50, and her husband Malcolm, 43, thought they had won £1,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, February ?8? draw.
News24

Euromillions results: Winning National Lottery numbers for Tuesday February 11

A special ‘Super Jackpot Draw’ will see an estimated £105million up for grabs this Friday
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.