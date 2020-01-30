Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Why we need to fight for the survival of Royal Glamorgan Hospital's A&E

Why we need to fight for the survival of Royal Glamorgan Hospital's A&E

Wales Online Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
More than 9,000 people have now signed an e-petition to save the site from being downgraded
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Health boss admits there are 'real safety concerns' over Royal Glamorgan Hospital

Health boss admits there are 'real safety concerns' over Royal Glamorgan HospitalMedical director Dr Nick Lyons spoke about the possibility of downgrading the emergency department of Cwm Taf University Health Board's Royal Glamorgan Hospital
Wales Online

Protests at Cwm Taf health board meeting over Royal Glamorgan Hospital A&E closure

Protests at Cwm Taf health board meeting over Royal Glamorgan Hospital A&E closure'Lives are going to be lost', say protesters about the Royal Glamorgan A&E closure plans
Wales Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.