Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties

Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties

BBC News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Exit poll suggests little difference between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election 00:51

 The exit poll results have been described as a “statistical tie”.No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll [Video]Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll

Irish premier Leo Varadkar is fighting to win a third successive term in government for his Fine Gael party, as opinion polls show Sinn Fein is on course to challenge the status quo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Key players in Irish election campaign ahead of weekend poll [Video]Key players in Irish election campaign ahead of weekend poll

Irish leaders in a three-way fight to become the biggest party after this weekend's polls took to the streets of Ireland to campaign for their parties.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Near tie between three main parties in Irish election: exit poll

An Irish national election exit poll on Saturday showed the three main parties on an almost identical share of the vote.
Reuters

General Election: Exit poll results show three-way tie between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail in Republic

General Election: Exit poll results show three-way tie between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail in RepublicFine Gael, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein are neck and neck in terms of first preference votes in the General Election in the Republic, according to an exit poll.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

paul_mujayob

Paul Murphy RT @blustugers: Latest exit polls show Sinn Fein/IRA making big strides in the Irish general election for the first time...anyone really su… 42 seconds ago

wrafter_colin

Colin Wrafter RT @mickfealty: Confusion reigns... "The Irish people have spoken but judging by the Exit Poll, it might take a while to work out what they… 2 minutes ago

aearls

Averill Earls, PhD Well, well, well: Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties https://t.co/36DUopy8z6 2 minutes ago

karenenglish06

Karen English Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties https://t.co/ykkbkFkuUC 3 minutes ago

ChrisHa33342711

Rebel Alliance #FBPE 👍 Irish general election: 'Astounding' exit poll predicts three-way tie https://t.co/rpljchE7xm 6 minutes ago

MathyosAdvisory

Tom O'Sullivan RT @Independent_ie: General Election 2020: Exit poll results show three-way tie between FF, FG and SF https://t.co/bUCuruaNZD https://t.co/… 7 minutes ago

gehapeters

George H. Peters 🇩🇪🇪🇺 #FBPE #FBIR RT @JohnWest_JAWS: Now would be a really good time to understand Irish politics... Ireland general election: Sinn Féin surges to 22% in ex… 7 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @PA: #Breaking Fine Gael (22.4%), Fianna Fail (22.2%) and Sinn Fein (22.3%) are neck and neck in terms of first preference votes in the… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.