Storm Ciara set to bring winds of up to 75mph in Sussex

The Argus Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
A NUMBER of flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for Sussex ahead of Storm Ciara, which is set to bring winds of up to 75mph.
Here is when Storm Ciara is due to hit Sussex bringing 70mph winds

WEATHER warnings have been issued on Saturday as Storm Ciara brings strong gales and heavy rain.
The Argus Also reported by •Express and StarHereford TimesTamworth HeraldWales Online

A14 traffic: Storm Ciara's high winds to close the Orwell Bridge this weekend

A14 traffic: Storm Ciara's high winds to close the Orwell Bridge this weekendStorm Ciara is expected to bring strong winds to the UK this weekend, according to the Met Office
Cambridge News


daveunger3

David Unger RT @alexjellicoe: Another record-breaker: Storm Ciara is set to bring a month of rainfall in one day to parts of the UK accompanied by wind… 1 hour ago

DailySURREY

SURREY Surrey weather: The exact times Storm Ciara will bring 60mph winds to region https://t.co/cxGJn3PaJ3 https://t.co/Lzeo7dc5CP 1 hour ago

tornadokid3

James Wilson RT @weatherchannel: Storm #Ciara is expected to bring strong, damaging winds to parts of the United Kingdom this weekend: https://t.co/ONNe… 3 hours ago

CraigMacCormack

Craig MacCormack RT @gregschlechter: Heads up to #AVtweeps heading to #ISE2010. People here saying it could be a big one for the continent — Storm Ciara may… 3 hours ago

accuweather

AccuWeather The full force of Ciara will be felt on Sunday as powerful winds whip across the country and bring a high chance fo… https://t.co/XQdnefBYyo 3 hours ago

bhat200

Meenakshi Bhat Howling winds and rain my God I can't sleep!!! It's piercing through my ears feels like house will get blown up 💦💦… https://t.co/zgY8CrQ1CB 3 hours ago

EcclesRFC

Eccles RFC NO MINI & JUNIOR RUGBY TOMORROW. Severe Weather warning. Storm Ciara is forecast to bring very strong winds. Disrup… https://t.co/yCnat18yUQ 3 hours ago

jadesapphirejet

Beverley RT @SouthernRailUK: 📣#SNUpdates - Storm Ciara is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain, with the risk of debris blown on the line, da… 4 hours ago

