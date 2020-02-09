Mahmood handed ODI debut as spin duo Moeen and Rashid make England returns Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

England handed a one-day international debut to fast bowler Saqib Mahmood and recalled World Cup winners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid for their must-win clash against South Africa at Johannesburg. 👓 View full article

