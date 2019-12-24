Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > When is Easter this year? Easter Sunday 2020 UK date and the reason it changes annually

When is Easter this year? Easter Sunday 2020 UK date and the reason it changes annually

Hull Daily Mail Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
When is Easter this year? Easter Sunday 2020 UK date and the reason it changes annuallyEaster bank holidays fall in April in 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Easter Egg Hunt I Decorating Eggs I Easter Basket Surprise [Video]Easter Egg Hunt I Decorating Eggs I Easter Basket Surprise

Its that time of year again Easter Egg Hunting, where Noah colors some easter eggs, hunt for them and then opening up his Easter basket.Today, Noah is decorating his Easter eggs using red, yellow,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 21:21Published


Tweets about this

LuceHolmes

Lucy Helen Holmes When your garden already pissed you off on a daily basis because you decided to save for a holiday instead of finis… https://t.co/uMH0VYtZfa 2 hours ago

EnigmaZV

Justin @xmoonragex I asked Google when Easter is this year. 11 hours ago

KarenHaid

Karen Haid When's #Easter this year? Read about a #Renaissance #astrologist who had it figured out back in 1593. #Calabria… https://t.co/e0RzkkyPUS 16 hours ago

pieces_of_jade

Jade Herbert Loll glad to see all my #holiness on display as I put in all the dates for this year's #Lent/#Easter season on my g… https://t.co/g5c3JvtEBJ 1 day ago

ebose__

Madam President. When is Easter this year please? 2 days ago

loiswentworth_

lois Please get in touch if you're feeling eggstremely generous this year... Seriously though, our service users love i… https://t.co/fuLponWgME 2 days ago

Olivia_B_Writes

Olivia Brannan @NicolaMDavidson Ugh can we just...not do Easter this year? Of all the holidays it has to be my least favorite. I’l… https://t.co/erxpMfkEuI 2 days ago

aaron_homeyard1

Aaron Homeyard @WeLoveBath and @bathlive hi guys and girls do you when the fun fair is coming to bath for Easter this year? Thanks from Aaron 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.