When is Easter this year? Easter Sunday 2020 UK date and the reason it changes annually Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Easter bank holidays fall in April in 2020. Here's when Good Friday and Easter Monday are this year Easter bank holidays fall in April in 2020. Here's when Good Friday and Easter Monday are this year 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Easter Egg Hunt I Decorating Eggs I Easter Basket Surprise Its that time of year again Easter Egg Hunting, where Noah colors some easter eggs, hunt for them and then opening up his Easter basket.Today, Noah is decorating his Easter eggs using red, yellow,.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 21:21Published on December 24, 2019

Tweets about this