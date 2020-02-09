A14 Orwell Bridge: Live updates as Storm Ciara closes bridge all-day

Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is closed due to high winds.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources West Yorkshire town ravaged by Storm Ciara's heavy downpours Storm Ciara battered the Calder Valley town of Hebden Bridge over the weekend (February 9) causing water to make its way into the town's main roads. Flood defences have been built in Hebden Bridge.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:57Published 5 hours ago West Yorkshire bridge closed as shipping container carried by Storm Ciara flooding becomes lodged under it Elland Bridge in West Yorkshire has been closed after a shipping container carried by Storm Ciara flooding became lodged underneath it on February 9. The Met Office issued a red weather warning.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:37Published 21 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Storm Ciara: M48 Severn Bridge closed as lorry overturns in high wind - live updates The Met Office has issued a weather warning for wind

Western Daily Press 23 minutes ago





Tweets about this