BSC Glasgow have been in the spotlight as they prepare for their Scottish Cup last-16 tie with Hibernian.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Who is impressing? And who isn't? Rate the players as BSC Glasgow host Hibs How did the players rate as top flight Hibernian visit Lowland League side BSC Glasgow in the final Scottish Cup fifth round.

BBC News 1 hour ago





Tweets about this News4Edinburgh #Hibs 'These guys aren't used to having cameras in their face' - BSC Glasgow prepare to meet Hibs… https://t.co/LZ9g2QTJNI 3 hours ago Keith Evans BSC Glasgow v Hibs: ‘These guys aren’t used to having cameras in their face’ https://t.co/xkcOgPI9dK 3 hours ago NEWSONSCOTLAND 'These guys aren't used to having cameras in their face' - BSC Glasgow prepare to meet Hibs https://t.co/hhSWjHwQcE… https://t.co/l0JqzCjBMu 3 hours ago