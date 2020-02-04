Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kell Brook > Kell Brook v Mark DeLuca: British boxer wins by knockout on return to ring

Kell Brook v Mark DeLuca: British boxer wins by knockout on return to ring

BBC News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Kell Brook makes a victorious return to the ring after 14 months away by knocking out American Mark DeLuca in the seventh round at his hometown Sheffield Arena.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca live stream: Date and time, how to watch and undercard as Special K returns

Kell Brook returns to the ring this weekend as he continues his quest to become a two-time world champion. Special K’s career hit the buffers in the 2017 when...
talkSPORT Also reported by •IndependentDaily StarBBC SportBBC Local News

Kell Brook eyeing world title fights in 2020 after winning return against Mark DeLuca

The former IBF welterweight world champion showed no signs of ring rust in his first fight in 14 months
Independent Also reported by •talkSPORTBelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.