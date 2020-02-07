Global  

Phillip Schofield knew he was gay when he married his wife, says he was ‘naive’ to hide it

PinkNews Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
In his only interview since coming out on Friday, Phillip Schofield has admitted that he knew he was gay when he married his wife Stephanie Lowe in 1993. The This Morning presenter explained to The Sun that he was in no doubt as to his sexuality, but tried to suppress it so that he could … Continued The post Phillip...
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: Phillip Schofield Praises Wife As He Comes Out As Gay

Phillip Schofield Praises Wife As He Comes Out As Gay 01:05

 Phillip Schofield Praises Wife As He Comes Out As Gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay [Video]Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay Phillip sat alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby on the famous sofa on today's show as he made the announcement live..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:51Published

Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement [Video]Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement

Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement TV presenter Phillip Schofield recently took to Instagram to reveal that he’s struggled to “[come] to terms” with his sexuality for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Phillip Schofield admits he knew he was gay when he got married

Television presenter Phillip Schofield has admitted he knew he was gay when he got married in 1993, but that he was “naive” to think he could suppress his...
Belfast Telegraph

Male daytime TV star shocks world: I’m not gay

Male daytime TV star shocks world: I’m not gayNewspapers are full of news that daytime TV presenter Phillip Schofield is gay. “I’m gay, I’m proud, and I love my incredible wife” says the Sun,...
Anorak Also reported by •Just JaredTamworth Herald

