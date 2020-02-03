Global  

Two Birmingham Airport bound flights forced to land in Manchester after battling Storm Ciara

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Two Birmingham Airport bound flights forced to land in Manchester after battling Storm CiaraTwo Ryanair flights from Dublin and Madrid have diverted away from the airport after wind gusts of 38 knots prevented them from landing.
