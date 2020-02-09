Global  

In Pictures: Storm Ciara batters UK

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Storm Ciara has swept across the UK, with heavy rain and severe gales disrupting travel.
Goodison Park hit by storm [Video]Goodison Park hit by storm

Storm Ciara battered Goodison Park on Sunday as the entire Women's Super League programme was called off.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published

Storm Ciara batters the UK [Video]Storm Ciara batters the UK

Weather warnings have been issued across the country amid forecasts of very strong gusts and the risk of flooding. Man flights have been cancelled and rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Scotland braced for disruption as Storm Ciara batters the country

Scotland is braced for high winds and heavy rain as Storm Ciara batters the country, with warnings of a risk of danger to life.
Belfast Telegraph

Storm Ciara: Super League matches between Huddersfield and Leeds and Wakefield and Catalans Dragons are postponed

Super League clubs have announced two matches have postponed today due to extreme weather conditions Games between Huddersfield and Leeds and Wakefield and...
talkSPORT

BellaMyBeauty

Christina Hespe @anmarired @MichaelEMann Meanwhile, on the other side of the world https://t.co/OatqmlCmX5 What exactly will it tak… https://t.co/vSO5MBTEeP 16 minutes ago

Adam_Moody4

Adam Moody RT @LeedsNews: Braving the weather today? Send us your best pictures as Storm Ciara batters Leeds 😮 1 hour ago

FedeFruinque

F de Federico RT @TheOxfordMail: Storm Ciara is battering Oxfordshire - check our live blog for the latest updates and pictures. https://t.co/LoV1NzW570… 1 hour ago

LeedsNews

YorkshireEveningPost Braving the weather today? Send us your best pictures as Storm Ciara batters Leeds 😮 1 hour ago

TheOxfordMail

Oxford Mail Storm Ciara is battering Oxfordshire - check our live blog for the latest updates and pictures.… https://t.co/bZedQgX3e6 2 hours ago

