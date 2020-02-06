Scotland set for three days of snow as forecasters extend weather warning amid Storm Ciara

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Storm Ciara batters the UK Weather warnings have been issued across the country amid forecasts of very strong gusts and the risk of flooding. Man flights have been cancelled and rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 2 hours ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast Get ready for our next snow storm. A strong clipper will bring in accumulations over a half foot for many areas by tomorrow evening. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in place.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 04:09Published 13 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Met Office says heavy snow and highly volatile weather will follow Storm Ciara This is the calm before a 260mph jet stream brings days of gales, heavy rain and even snow

North Devon Journal 3 days ago



Storm Ciara to batter Scotland with snow for four days as weather warning extended Forecasters now putting the yellow warning for wind and snow in place for Scotland until midnight on Tuesday.

Daily Record 2 days ago





Tweets about this The Daily Record The Met Office has extended a warning for snow and ice as Storm Ciara continues to batter the country. https://t.co/wlzpqPIV1Q 3 minutes ago