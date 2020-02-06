Global  

Scotland set for three days of snow as forecasters extend weather warning amid Storm Ciara

Daily Record Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Scotland set for three days of snow as forecasters extend weather warning amid Storm CiaraThe Met Office has extended a 48-hour warning for snow and wind by a further 12 hours as Storm Ciara continues to batter the country.
