Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record

BBC Local News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- The BA Boeing 747-436 reached speeds of 825 mph in the jet stream accelerated by Storm Ciara.
British Airways Plane Flies 825 MPH, Breaks Transatlantic Fight Record [Video]British Airways Plane Flies 825 MPH, Breaks Transatlantic Fight Record

British Airways has set a new record for the fastest subsonic flight between New York and London.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:42Published

Pilot struggles to land plane in Dublin due to Storm Brendan [Video]Pilot struggles to land plane in Dublin due to Storm Brendan

Flight EI129 from Toronto struggles to land in Dublin during Storm Brendan. Must see! Credit: Ger Hanley (Twitter)

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:25Published


British Airways flight breaks transatlantic record – thanks to Storm Ciara

A British Airways plane is thought to have made the fastest ever flight by a conventional airliner from New York to London.
Belfast Telegraph

prodbenn

Alex Prodhomme Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record - BBC News. And my whole family is stranded in Gatwick, as… https://t.co/Z0OC8Z4zS4 35 seconds ago

King0fHearts1

Амир Рашид عامر رشید Trolley de pichay jahaaaz la ke speeeeed maaaari ae BBC News - Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight r… https://t.co/UtXZZXO8Em 2 minutes ago

myglnews

myglnews Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record https://t.co/tmeDZRjFvm https://t.co/QfLaU0QOby 3 minutes ago

Yam_Head

Kay RT @MetroUK: The plane reached speeds of up to 800mph #StormCiara https://t.co/hBtscq8x7S 3 minutes ago

BobCarter385761

BobCarter Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record https://t.co/4YwKeOTQpO 3 minutes ago

GregSkinner10

Greg Skinner Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record https://t.co/MmxQFjicaY 3 minutes ago

adambird

Adam Bird 📆🚴‍♂️ Barely time for a second G&T. Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record - BBC News https://t.co/iY0uqyKI6Z 4 minutes ago

tkalatheef

Abdul Latheef BBC News - Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record #britishairways @British_Airways https://t.co/GsZXNYXD9T 5 minutes ago

