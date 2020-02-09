M11 Live traffic: Road closed over fears Duxford hangar roof will blow away in high winds

Live Traffic Reports Gauteng - Stationary Vehicle (Travel Lane) on N1 Northbound after Atterbury Road. Left lane closed, D...… https://t.co/WtOMqwaTfs 41 minutes ago

CGuckianDoyle RT @edinburghpaper: #StormCiara LIVE: ⛔ Forth Road Bridge CLOSED ⛔ https://t.co/E2Fsci1Q7e 2 hours ago

Ciara Moore RT @Cambslive: The road is going to be closed all-day ⚠️ #StormCiara https://t.co/9Hd4jSFfGN 2 hours ago

Cambridge Food and Drink The road is going to be closed all-day ⚠️ #StormCiara https://t.co/EjIRONDoCc 2 hours ago

Cambridgeshire Live The road is going to be closed all-day ⚠️ #StormCiara https://t.co/9Hd4jSFfGN 2 hours ago

What's on in Cambridgeshire The road is going to be closed all-day ⚠️ #StormCiara https://t.co/MmyYRAbKWi 2 hours ago

Ely News The road is going to be closed all-day ⚠️ #StormCiara https://t.co/AWYBkrmtXS 2 hours ago