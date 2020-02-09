Global  

NYPD officer shot in the Bronx hours after ambush on patrol van

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
A New York City police officer has been shot in the Bronx hours after a gunman shot and wounded an officer in an unprovoked attack on a patrol van.
News video: NYPD Officer Shot In Saturday Night Ambush Released From Hospital

NYPD Officer Shot In Saturday Night Ambush Released From Hospital 00:27

 An NYPD shot in the chin and the neck in what police officials are calling an "assassination attempt" on Feb. 8, 2020, was released from Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx on Sunday, just hours after the accused gunman opened fire inside the 41st Precinct.

NYPD Ties Same Cop Shooter To Sunday's Bronx Precinct Shooting, Saturday's Street Ambush On Saturday [Video]NYPD Ties Same Cop Shooter To Sunday's Bronx Precinct Shooting, Saturday's Street Ambush On Saturday

Police officials are calling a man's alleged attacks on police "assassination attempts" after one officer was shot in the face and the arm on Saturday night, then opening fire in the 41st Precinct..

Gunman Wounds Police Officer, After Ambushing Patrol [Video]Gunman Wounds Police Officer, After Ambushing Patrol

(Reuters) - A gunman opened fire inside a New York City police station on Sunday, striking a lieutenant in the arm, some 12 hours after he had ambushed a patrol van in the same neighborhood, wounding..

Police: 2nd officer shot in Bronx hours after ambush

NEW YORK (AP) — A second New York City police officer was shot early Sunday in the Bronx, hours after a gunman shot and wounded an officer in an unprovoked...
Another Cop Shot Sunday Morning After 2 Officers Ambushed Saturday Night In The Bronx

Another NYPD officer has been shot, possibly by the same suspect as from an ambush in the Bronx Saturday night that left two officers wounded.
