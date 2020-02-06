Global  

SF candidate hails poll-topping vote in Taoiseach’s Dublin constituency

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The Sinn Fein candidate topping the poll in the Taoiseach’s constituency said the people had given him the chance to make a change.
Protest held in Taoiseach’s constituency to highlight housing crisis

Dublin west residents have held a protest to highlight the housing “nightmare” in the Taoiseach’s constituency.
Belfast Telegraph


