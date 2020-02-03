Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kent weather: Every area without power according to UK Power Networks

Kent weather: Every area without power according to UK Power Networks

Thanet Gazette Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Kent weather: Every area without power according to UK Power NetworksAs the day starts to draw to a close, some homes are set to be plunged into darkness as Storm Ciara fails electricity supply.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: High Winds Bring Down Trees, POwer Lines Across New York, Long Island

High Winds Bring Down Trees, POwer Lines Across New York, Long Island 02:05

 A wind storm that blew into the New York area on Friday afternoon, knocking down trees and power lines. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cold, Gusty Winds Bring Down Trees, Cause Power Outages Across SoCal [Video]Cold, Gusty Winds Bring Down Trees, Cause Power Outages Across SoCal

Trees went down, and so did power as strong winds howled throughout the Southern California area. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:56Published


Tweets about this

davefunnell2

Dave Funnell🔶 RT @KSCourier: Storm Ciara: Some homes have not been told when their power will resume 🔌 https://t.co/evhutRwFzN 40 minutes ago

nubia_watu

Nubia Watu https://t.co/0QOaRYDsyZ - Every area without power according to UK Power Networks. As the day starts to draw to a c… https://t.co/adTutSwTWK 2 hours ago

mrtincook

martin cook RT @kentlivenews: Storm Ciara: Some homes have not been told when their power will resume 🔌 https://t.co/ThuGEzkX50 2 hours ago

JaeKay

Jae 🔶🕷️🇬🇧🇪🇺 Lots of power cuts across Kent right now. https://t.co/Ww58CS5oSt 2 hours ago

7OaksChronicle

Sevenoaks Chronicle Storm Ciara: Some homes have not been told when their power will resume 🔌 https://t.co/frPeYi9AgU 2 hours ago

KSCourier

KentSussexCourier Storm Ciara: Some homes have not been told when their power will resume 🔌 https://t.co/evhutRwFzN 2 hours ago

ThanetGazette

IsleofThanetGazette Storm Ciara: Some homes have not been told when their power will resume 🔌 https://t.co/PQVVbQZK0t 2 hours ago

KentTraffic

Kent Live Traffic and Travel Storm Ciara: Some homes have not been told when their power will resume 🔌 https://t.co/3yw3uuPVcN 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.