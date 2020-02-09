Global  

Sheffield United 2-1 Bournemouth: Blades hit back to beat Cherries

BBC News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Sheffield United's remarkable Premier League season continues by coming from behind to beat Bournemouth and move two points adrift of the Champions League places.
