John Lundstram’s late goal kept Sheffield United in the hunt for European football as it sealed a 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Viral News Now Lundstram leaves it late to fire European hopefuls Sheffield United up to fifth https://t.co/bSNAZCF3ZL https://t.co/V4pWj6lbHj 6 minutes ago PA Dugout John Lundstram’s late goal kept Sheffield United in the hunt for European football as it sealed a 2-1 win against B… https://t.co/edoPOXd5ie 18 minutes ago Blades News Hound Lundstram leaves it late to fire European hopefuls Sheffield United up to f #SUFC #twitterblades #FNH https://t.co/frGVox6Wru 29 minutes ago Irish Examiner Sport Lundstram leaves it late to fire European hopefuls Sheffield United up to fifth https://t.co/Lyh5R8cRA1 32 minutes ago SuFCNews2019 Lundstram leaves it late to fire European hopefuls Sheffield United up to fifth https://t.co/2ZllMA9o1t https://t.co/Ar7E4BuoeN 39 minutes ago Independent Sport Lundstram leaves it late to fire European hopefuls Sheffield United up to fifth https://t.co/0QjYrxOYye https://t.co/zKg8c9uZ1W 48 minutes ago SportsGridUK Lundstram leaves it late to fire European hopefuls Sheffield United up to fifth https://t.co/KPtJwLzZR1 https://t.co/UwzTicpI08 1 hour ago