Scottish Cup draw: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen find out quarter-final opponents

Daily Record Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Scottish Cup draw: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen find out quarter-final opponentsThe draw will be live on Premier Sports TV imminently, and it will also be available on their Facebook and Twitter platforms.
Recent related news from verified sources

Scottish Cup draw LIVE as Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and the rest discover quarter-final opponents

Celtic take on Clyde in the final fifth round tie with the draw set to commence afterwards.
Daily Record

Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock: Dons winless in five as visitors earn replay

Aberdeen are without a win in five - and without a goal in almost 550 minutes - as Kilmarnock earn Scottish Cup replay at Rugby Park after goalless draw.
BBC News


Tweets about this

LinnEkos

Cuban Pete RT @scotfootfixs: SCOTTISH CUP QUARTER FINAL DRAW > Heart of Midlothian v Rangers Hibernian v Inverness Caley Thistle St Johnstone v Celtic… 5 minutes ago

Pete_cfc

Pete RT @ClydeSSB: 🏆 Scottish Cup quarter-final draw: Motherwell/St Mirren v Aberdeen/Kilmarnock St Johnstone v Celtic Hearts v Rangers Hib… 25 minutes ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @scotsunsport: BREAKING: The Scottish Cup quarter-final draw in full as clubs learn their fate👇 https://t.co/tQOr7T1Sfj https://t.co/bn… 29 minutes ago

jwsmith1996

Jordan Wayne Smith St mirren/motherwell vs Aberdeen/kilmarnock in the Scottish cup quarter final if we win 😂😂 other fixtures hearts vs… https://t.co/1sda4tU0yI 51 minutes ago

NewsOnScotland

NEWSONSCOTLAND Scottish Cup draw as it happened: Celtic and Rangers discover quarter-final opponents https://t.co/rSeFt1qKOj… https://t.co/U8QcTUaKSV 53 minutes ago

8333gajay

JUAN o JOCK TAMSON's RT @ScotlandSky: SCOTTISH CUP QUARTER FINAL DRAW Hibernian v Inverness CT St Mirren or Motherwell v Aberdeen or Kilmarnock St Johnstone… 56 minutes ago

ushinedatme

C.K.PHILIP JOSEPHS S RT @HandTsport: Scottish Cup draw LIVE: We'll have all ties for the quarter-finals here 👇 https://t.co/foScnCSEq7 59 minutes ago

Rangers_Updates

Rangers Updates Scottish Cup draw LIVE: Celtic and Rangers discover quarter-final opponents https://t.co/4FZsXdoers 1 hour ago

