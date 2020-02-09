Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Children race llamas in Ecuadorian highlands

Children race llamas in Ecuadorian highlands

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The tiny rider sat atop the towering steed that would carry him to victory in the annual llama races at Llanganates National Park in Ecuador.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ecuador children race llamas to save wetland park

At dawn on a cold morning characteristic of Ecuador's highlands, about 20 children got ready to show off their skills in a llama race on Saturday.
Reuters


Tweets about this

TiszaToni

Imre Vigh Children race llamas in Ecuadorian highlands https://t.co/L8WPlcpfkl via @yahooNewsUK 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.