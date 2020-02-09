Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Daughter of record-breaking adventurer claims hot air balloon world record

Daughter of record-breaking adventurer claims hot air balloon world record

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The daughter of a record-breaking explorer has added to her own collection of achievements by breaking the women’s world record for altitude in a small hot air balloon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: World's largest firework illuminates Colorado sky

World's largest firework illuminates Colorado sky 00:25

 The world's largest firework illuminated the sky above Steamboat Springs, Colorado after being let off on February 8.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

World record henna artist draws incredibly decorative pattern on pregnant woman's stomach [Video]World record henna artist draws incredibly decorative pattern on pregnant woman's stomach

World record henna artist, Pavan Dhanjal, draws an incredibly decorative pattern on a pregnant woman's stomach. The timelapse shows the detailed process behind Dhanjal's henna art as she finishes..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:18Published

New Jersey Hot Air Balloon Festival To Return This Summer With New Sponsor [Video]New Jersey Hot Air Balloon Festival To Return This Summer With New Sponsor

A popular hot air balloon festival is returning to New Jersey this year. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Armand Duplantis sets new pole vault world record

*Bhubaneshwar:* Armand Duplantis of Sweden set a world pole vault record of 6.17 metres at an indoor meeting in Poland on Saturday . Duplantis, the US-born...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNews

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.