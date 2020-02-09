Global  

British Airways flight breaks New York to London record thanks to Storm Ciara

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
British Airways flight breaks New York to London record thanks to Storm CiaraThe BA112 flight, which took off from John F Kennedy airport, was scheduled to land at Heathrow at 6.
News video: British Airways Plane Flies 825 MPH, Breaks Transatlantic Fight Record

British Airways Plane Flies 825 MPH, Breaks Transatlantic Fight Record 00:41

 British Airways has set a new record for the fastest subsonic flight between New York and London.

British Airways flight breaks transatlantic record – thanks to Storm Ciara

A British Airways plane is thought to have made the fastest ever flight by a conventional airliner from New York to London.
Belfast Telegraph

British Airways smashes record for quickest subsonic flight from New York to London

A British Airways flight has broken the record for the fastest-ever subsonic flight between New York and London, reaching a top speed of more than 1,287km/h.
CTV News


