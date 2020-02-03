Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > James Corden and Rebel Wilson present Oscar wearing Cats costumes

James Corden and Rebel Wilson present Oscar wearing Cats costumes

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Actors Rebel Wilson and James Corden donned their costumes from the film Cats as they presented an Oscar at the Hollywood ceremony.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: James Corden and Rebel Wilson Dressed as Cats

James Corden and Rebel Wilson Dressed as Cats 01:00

 Comedic actors James Corden and Rebel Wilson, both stars of the recent CATS, come out on the Oscars 2020 stage to talk about the importance of Visual Effects. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rebel Wilson delivers gag-filled speech at the BAFTAs [Video]Rebel Wilson delivers gag-filled speech at the BAFTAs

The Australian actor-comedian jokes about the British royal family, the BAFTAs' lack of diversity, the coronavirus, and her latest film 'Cats', while introducing the best director category.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published

Cats star Rebel Wilson teases flop film at BAFTA Awards [Video]Cats star Rebel Wilson teases flop film at BAFTA Awards

'Cats' actress Rebel Wilson has joked about the film's lack of success with critics or the box office during a speech at the BAFTA Awards.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Creepy and disturbing': James Corden and Rebel Wilson wear cat costumes to present Oscar

The pair got in some digs at the recent musical flop while presenting the award for Best Visual Effects
Independent


Tweets about this

Omahane5159

Lauren Mandell RT @etnow: Though 'Cats' got snubbed at the #Oscars, the audience still had plenty of love for the film. https://t.co/oHkaIIOFZb https://t.… 5 seconds ago

lekh27

vijay banga RT @BradGalli: James Corden and Rebel Wilson dressed up as characters from CATS. Hilarious! #Oscars https://t.co/CZR4o3xjzc 6 seconds ago

basticasas

ʇpoıɹǝd RT @PopCrave: James Corden and Rebel Wilson came out to present dressed up as Cats. #Oscars https://t.co/ikccyyEcq2 7 seconds ago

imitationecho

フェニックスଘ( ˊ▽ ˋ )ଓ RT @MattSerafini: Just imagine you’ve worked for years and you finally win an Oscar and you go on stage and receive it from... James Corden… 21 seconds ago

mariluyang

marilu yang RT @people: Cats Makes It to the #Oscars After All! Rebel Wilson and James Corden Present as Their Characters https://t.co/YJZem1Homf 40 seconds ago

_SarahhBear_

SaRaH ✈️ BTS June 5 Soldierfield !! RT @tai_leclaire: Imagine waiting your whole life for an Oscar and then you get it handed to you by James Corden and Rebel Wilson in a FULL… 40 seconds ago

lexiconsays

lexi 💓 RT @sincereleigh_me: imagine getting your first oscar from james corden and rebel wilson dressed as cats 53 seconds ago

5sostalkfast

em =) @heardwell @billieeilish @AURORAmusic I saw the notif and thought it was gonna be James Corden and Rebel Wilson 😔 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.