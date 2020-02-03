James Corden and Rebel Wilson present Oscar wearing Cats costumes

Lauren Mandell RT @etnow: Though 'Cats' got snubbed at the #Oscars, the audience still had plenty of love for the film. https://t.co/oHkaIIOFZb https://t.… 5 seconds ago

vijay banga RT @BradGalli: James Corden and Rebel Wilson dressed up as characters from CATS. Hilarious! #Oscars https://t.co/CZR4o3xjzc 6 seconds ago

ʇpoıɹǝd RT @PopCrave: James Corden and Rebel Wilson came out to present dressed up as Cats. #Oscars https://t.co/ikccyyEcq2 7 seconds ago

フェニックスଘ( ˊ▽ ˋ )ଓ RT @MattSerafini: Just imagine you’ve worked for years and you finally win an Oscar and you go on stage and receive it from... James Corden… 21 seconds ago

marilu yang RT @people: Cats Makes It to the #Oscars After All! Rebel Wilson and James Corden Present as Their Characters https://t.co/YJZem1Homf 40 seconds ago

SaRaH ✈️ BTS June 5 Soldierfield !! RT @tai_leclaire: Imagine waiting your whole life for an Oscar and then you get it handed to you by James Corden and Rebel Wilson in a FULL… 40 seconds ago

lexi 💓 RT @sincereleigh_me: imagine getting your first oscar from james corden and rebel wilson dressed as cats 53 seconds ago