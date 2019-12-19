zing Osasuna 1-4 Real Madrid: La Liga leaders come from behind to maintain lead https://t.co/szw3SuOCsk 58 minutes ago

Captain Aryan21 Real Madrid moved six points clear at the top of La Liga after coming from behind to defeat Osasuna. FULL-TIME ' ⏱… https://t.co/xwkGPCGwFh 2 hours ago

India.com The latest from @LaLigaEN is here #LaLiga #RealMadrid #Barcelona https://t.co/Lhms7lWdzi 3 hours ago

Qani Haji Ibrahim Dr Heile yare Osasuna 1-4 Real Madrid: Zidane's side stretch lead at top of La Liga to 3 pts Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez and Luka… https://t.co/tfVXeM6v7J 3 hours ago

FOX Sports PH Lucas Vazquez talked up Real Madrid's character after LaLiga's leaders came from behind to beat Osasuna 4-1. ⚽️ https://t.co/JRBwTlYwcd 3 hours ago

Sunny ⭐️ With yesterday’s appearance against Osasuna, Sergio Ramos has officially surpassed Real Madrid club legend (and pre… https://t.co/deIGUgBnex 3 hours ago