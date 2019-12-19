Global  

Osasuna 1-4 Real Madrid: La Liga leaders come from behind to maintain lead

BBC News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Real Madrid maintain their three-point lead at the top of La Liga by coming from behind to defeat Osasuna.
