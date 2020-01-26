Hometown of fourth UK coronavirus case is still not known

Global  

The Argus Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
THE home town of a fourth confirmed UK coronavirus case is still unclear.
Queensland's fourth coronavirus case confirmed

The man is a member of the same tour group as the three other coronavirus cases – a 44-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy.
Spain, UK see new virus cases; French hunt carriers in Alps

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The U.K. confirmed its fourth case of the new virus from China and Spain reported its second case as European authorities pressed...
